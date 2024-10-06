In commemoration of the 2024 World Teachers Day, the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved Monday October 6, 2024 as public holiday for teachers across public and private schools in the state.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development in the state, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Governor AbdulRazaq commended the teachers for what they do to advance human progress through quality teaching and nurturing of minds.

“The Governor directs that this holiday be enjoyed by teachers in the public and private sector as a mark of appreciation for what they do. He wishes them a blessed holiday,” the Commissioner said.