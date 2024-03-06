The Oyo State Government has issued a 7-day ultimatum to occupants and owners of illegally erected kiosks, containers, shanties and business operations to vacate the road sides.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural resources, Architect Abdulmojeed Mogbojuola, who gave the directive during his official visit to Ojoo, Ibadan, described the trend as constituting a great nuisance to public health.

Mogbojuola explained that the street trading had been causing unwarranted obstruction of free flow of traffic to passers-by and vehicles contrary to the Environmental Sanitation Regulation, 2013.

He emphasized that illegal operations should be halted, especially, on the drainages occupied by the individuals.

Mogbojubola, however, advised that business activities should be relocated to more suitable places meant for them in the neighbourhood markets, saying this would checkmate road accidents and loss of lives and properties.