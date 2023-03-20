Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of 13 of the 16 state assembly seats in Ekiti State.

Two candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) also won in Ise-Orun and Ekiti East Constituency I while the election in Ido-Osi Constituency I was declared inconclusive.

A statement signed INEC head of voter education and publicity in the state, Temitope Akanmu, for the resident electoral commissioner, said the election was peaceful in all parts of the state.

He said the election at Ido Osi State Constituency 1 was inconclusive due to the fact that the margin of lead principal indicated a need for supplementary elections to be held in 3 Polling Units before a clear winner could emerge.

“This was borne out of violent disruption of the voting process in three polling units of PU 003, PU 012 and PU 014 all in Registration Area (Ward) 01”.

The names and political parties according to the statement are, Ado Constituency I Adegbite Ayodeji Adeyinka (APC), Ado Constituency II Olagbaju Bolaji (APC), Gbonyin Constituency Okuyiga Eyitayo Adeteju (APC), Efon Constituency Olowokere Bose Yinka (APC), Ekiti East Constituency I Ogunsakin Olaoye Oladele (SDP), EKiti East Constituency II Akanle Lateet Oluwole (APC), Ekiti West Constituency I Agunbiade Kareem (APC), Ekiti West Constituency II Bode-Adeoye Oyekola Johnson (APC), Ekiti Southwest Constituency I Adaramodu Kehinde Anthony (APC), Ekiti Southwest Constituency II Ige Tolulope Michael (APC).

Others are Emure Constituency Ogunlade Mariam Funmilola (APC), Ido-Osi Constituency II Ayorinde Ebenezer Oluwayomi (APC), Ijero Constituency Ojo Martins Ademola (APC), Ikere Constituency I Oke Babatunde (APC), Ikere Constituency II Idowu Lawrence Babatunde (APC), IIkole Constituency I Fatunla Babafemi Sunday (APC), Ikole Constituency II Aribasoye Adeoye Stephen (APC), Ilejemeje Constituency Okiemen Fakunle Lydia (APC), Irepodun-Ifelodun Constituency I Akindele Femi Olanrewaju (APC), Irepodun-Ifelodun Constituency II Jamiu Hakeem Ayodeji (APC).

The rest are Ise-Orun Constituency Omotayo Babatunde (SDP), Moba Constituency I Solanke Christiana Abimbola (APC) , Moba Constituency II Awoniyi Jacob Adeyemi (APC), Oye Constituency I Longe Temitope Ademola (APC) and Oye Constituency II Odebunmi Idowu Sunday (APC).

The INEC boss appreciated all the people of Ekiti State who he said cooperated with them to achieve the feat, especially the traditional rulers and ICCES.