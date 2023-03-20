Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has won his re-election for the sixth term to represent Agege 1 constituency in the state assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for Agege Constituency Dr. Lukman Adeniji, made the declaration yesterday at the Collation Centre in Orile Agege.

Announcing the result, he said that eight political parties fielded candidates for the election held on Saturday.

According to him, Obasa polled 17, 214 votes to beat Mr Raheem Alani of Labour Party who had 3,933, Kafayat Biobaku of ADC with 62 votes and the PDP, which got 1,609 votes.

“Mubashiru Obasa of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Adeniji said.

In a related development, Alhaji Jubreel Abdulkareem, of APC also won the Agege constituency 2 Assembly seat.

Abdulkareem, a former chairman of Agege local government area, secured 15,676 votes to defeat Labour Party and PDP candidates who polled 7,159 and 1,598, respectively.