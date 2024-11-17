The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) on Sunday, declared all the 20 chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of Saturday’s local government elections conducted in the state.

Chairman of the commission, Babatunde Osibodu also declared all 236 APC councillorship candidates as winners of the election while presenting the official results of the polls at the commission’s headquarters at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Osibodu said the ruling party, APC, emerged victorious across all the 20 local government areas and 236 wards in the state by polling a total of 613,156 votes cast in the exercise which witnessed major political parties like the Accord Party (AP), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), participating.

Other political parties that participated in the exercise included the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), Action People’s Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Boot Party (BP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).