As the much-talked-about Abuja International Carnival draws close to its kickoff, the Nigerian government has expressed strong support and readiness to ensure the event was a success.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to be represented at the occasion by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, as the carnival kicks off on Saturday, November 23 to Monday, November 25, 2024.

The government’s preparedness and support for the carnival was re-echoed during the recent visit of Abuja International Carnival’s CEO, Kehinde Adegbite, also known as Mallam Yankee, to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to brief him on the preparation ahead of the event.

VP Shettima, while speaking during the visit on Wednesday, said beyond just promoting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, the Nigerian carnival industry also has enormous potential to drive national unity and cohesion and empower the youths.

To this effect, he assured that the Nigerian government was positioning the country’s carnival industry to tap from the global carnival market, estimated at $5 billion, as a strategic lever for the nation’s economic growth.

“The value of the global carnival market is estimated at $5 billion. This underscores its potential to assist us in our economic growth agenda,” he said, pledging support for the carnival.

Briefing journalists shortly after the visit to the VP, Mallam Yankee assured Nigerians that the carnival would be one of the best-ever held on the African soil, revealing that Emir of Zazzau, HRH Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli would be the royal father of the carnival. Mallam Yankee said a visit to the Emir’s palace already gave the carnival a perfect boost.

He identified two pillars of the carnival to include Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, and Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko.

The carnival, which will chiefly hold at the Eagle Square in Abuja, will have artists like Portable, Styl Plus, Magnito, Terry G, Terry Apala, and many others attending and performing at the all-evening concert. The concert, which will last for the period of three-day, will kick off 5pm every day.

Also featuring at the carnival shall be Boat Regatta, Durbar, street carnival, ondigenous fashion show, traditional cooking competition, masquerade parade and children carnival.

Notable Nigerian states will be participating at the carnival. Countries from Africa and Asia, including India and Burundi, will attend the carnival.

Earlier, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, have thrown their full support for the event.

Abuja International Carnival is a partnership innovation between the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy and Yankee Entertainment.

Mallam Yankee, the CEO of Yankee Entertainment, is a known patriot and promoter of the Nigerian image through entertainment and other viable platforms.