As part of efforts to reach communities devastated by flood, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Presidential Campaign Team, on Monday, visited Makurdi, the Benue state capital, to identify with victims and present relief items.

A delegation led by the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, alongside the wife of the vice presidential candidate of the party, Hajiya Nana Shettima, informed the state governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, that they were in the state to commiserate with the people over the unfortunate flood incident that had ravaged several communities.

The leader of the delegation said they felt the pains and understand the hardship the flood has caused individuals across the country, which is why the women’s campaign team has decided to embark on sympathy visits and donate relief materials to states affected by the flood before it kickstarts the 2023 presidential campaigns.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu had while presenting the relief items, announced a N10million cash donation to support 200 individuals with N50,000 each to enable them engage in small-scale businesses.

In his response, the Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, appreciated the delegation for identifying with the victims through the state government despite belonging to different political parties.

A symbolic presentation of relief materials sent to the state by the First Lady and grand patron of the APC women’s campaign team, Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, was made, and the items were received by Mrs. Eunice Ortom, wife of the Benue State governor, on behalf of the victims.

The delegation further commiserated with the people at a meeting facilitated by the APC governorship candidate in Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, where the delegation donated an additional N10 million to relief efforts.

Hajiya Nana Shettima had on Saturday led a delegation to Kogi State, where cash and relief materials were also donated to flood victims in the State.