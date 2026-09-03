The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Mary Idele, has called on women across the country to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 presidential election in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Idele made the call at the APC/Tinubu Torchbearers Women Rally held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

The rally brought together APC women and supporters as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures and build wider support for the president ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

She urged APC women to take the party’s message and the President Bola Tinubu administration’s message to every community.

She said the rally marked the beginning of intensified grassroots mobilisation by APC women in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

According to her, women have a crucial role to play in mobilising support for President Tinubu’s re-election, stressing the need for members to take the campaign to the grassroots.

“Our message must reach the grassroots.

I urge APC women to go “door-to-door, street-to-street and community-to-community” to engage voters and galvanise support for the president.

The APC National Women Leader encouraged the women to remain united, committed and actively involved in the party’s mobilisation efforts ahead of the election.

She assured the gathering that APC women were prepared to work across communities to secure massive support for Tinubu’s re-election.

She declared: “The Torch is lit. The women are ready. The grassroots are mobilised. The Renewed Hope is alive.”

Idele further urged APC women to sustain the momentum generated by the rally and ensure that the party’s message reached every segment of the electorate.

She said the mobilisation would continue nationwide as APC women prepared to support President Tinubu’s bid for a second term.