Hundreds of female members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, stormed the State House in Marina, Lagos State, armed with a petition appealing to the State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to help them reach out to President Bola Tinubu over the results of the last local government primary election of the party.

Top on their demand was the cancellation of the last APC local government primaries for Àgbàdo/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The petition, which was made available to journalists, was jointly signed by Mrs Funmilayo Odelabi, the LCDA Vice Chairperson and Mrs Mary Ishola, the LCDA Woman Leader, was addressed to President Tinubu, and Governor Sanwo-Olu was also copied.

The petition dated May 22, 2025, was titled ‘Re: Wrongful selection of Abiodun Ejigbadero or Ishola as the APC candidate for local government election Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA’ reads: “We the women, your followers and loyal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA are compelled to seek your urgent intervention as our leader and father to review the ongoing attempt to impose one Abiodun Ejigbadero disguised as Ishola Jimoh as our party’s flag bearer in Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA for the scheduled Local Government Election for 12th July 2025.

“Our President Sir, in a strange, most secretive and unusual primary election ever conducted at the State Party Secretariat on 10th May, 2025 where delegates, aspirants and their agents were barred from observing the election process, Abiodun Ejigbadero, who was never a member of the APC in our LCDA was declared to have emerged the winner.

“We the women of the All Progressives Congress reject the outcome of the election in its totality as it does not conform with the standards of democracy and openness you have set for our party over the years and is far from the reality on ground in Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA.

“The strangest and most bizarre of the entire exercise is the apparent attempt to conceal the real identity of the individual to avoid your scrutiny and that of the entire leadership by officially presenting him as Ishola Jimoh instead of Abiodun Ejigbadero for which he had always being in the news for the very wrong reasons for several years.

“The motive of this sudden name change can be readily apparent and it is none other than to hide his real identity from the leaders of the party.”