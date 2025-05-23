Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced one Okoli Frank Emeka to six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to one-count charge of tampering and matching on Naira notes.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Emeka before the court for mutilating Naira notes.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Zeinat Atiku had earlier told the judge that the convict committed the offence on August 18, 2024, at Al-Moruf Garden, Isheri Olofin in Alimosho local government area of Lagos.

Atiku also informed the court that the convict tampered with the sum of N2,000,000 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria while spraying Naira notes at a social event in Lagos.

She further maintained that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

Following the guilty plea of the convict, the EFCC investigative officer, Sa’id Sada Sani claimed that a surveillance operation was carried out, leading to the convict’s arrest on May 15, 2025.

He also stated that the convict was shown a video of himself spraying the money and made a statement regarding it.

The judge then admitted the convict’s extrajudicial statements and video recordings as evidence.

Atiku then urged the court to convict and sentence Emeka accordingly.

In his judgment, Justice Aneke convicted and sentenced Okoli to six months in prison, with an option of N250,000 fine.