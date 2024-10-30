The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women and Youth Council has protested recent appointments to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, expressing disapproval over the nomination of two male candidates from Plateau State.

The group argued that the selections lack both federal character and gender representation.

Carrying placards with messages like “Men are not compassionate enough to run the Humanitarian Ministry,” “We say no to women discrimination,” and “Humanitarian Ministry is not for political compensation,” the council called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review these appointments.

The convener, Jennifer Raymond, voiced concerns that both nominees—Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Nentawe Yiltawa and Executive Secretary of the National Commission for People Living with Disabilities, Chief Ayuba Gufwan—are from the same state, which she argued undermines the principle of federal character aimed at promoting balanced representation across Nigeria.

“Humanitarian affairs impact diverse groups, particularly women and children, who are most affected by crises. Their perspectives are essential for an effective and equitable response,” Jennifer stated.

She emphasized the need for gender-diverse leadership to enhance the ministry’s response to complex challenges.

She added that studies show gender-diverse leadership leads to more innovative solutions in crisis management, which the Ministry needs to address Nigeria’s humanitarian issues effectively.

In closing, the APC Women and Youth Council urged President Tinubu to consider gender balance by appointing a qualified woman with a strong humanitarian background to a key role in the ministry.