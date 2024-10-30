SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria has called for justice following the tragic death of Ariyo, a student at Obada Idi-Emi High School in Ogun State, allegedly due to severe corporal punishment.

This incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns over violence against children in Nigeria.

According to reports, Ariyo was subjected to excessive flogging as a form of discipline, a practice SOS Children’s Villages condemned as a shocking violation of child rights and an affront to Nigeria’s Child Rights Act (CRA).

In a statement issued by Head of Brand and Communication at SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, Rhoda Daniel Ocheche, SOS decried the incident as a tragic reminder of ongoing child abuse in the country.

National Director Eghosa Erhumwunse highlighted that Ariyo’s case reflects many unreported instances of child abuse.

“While all Nigerian states have enacted the CRA, atrocities like this often go unpunished,” Erhumwunse stated.

The CRA guarantees every child’s right to dignity, prohibiting violence, abuse, and corporal punishment.

Additionally, the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act criminalizes physical abuse, reinforcing child protection nationwide.

Erhumwunse urged the Ogun State Government to investigate thoroughly and prosecute those responsible, emphasizing that corporal punishment is never a justifiable form of discipline.

“The VAPP Act underscores that individuals who perpetrate violence against children must face legal accountability. We sympathize with Ariyo’s family and hope for fair and timely justice,” he added.

SOS Children’s Villages further called for nationwide enforcement of child rights laws and highlighted the need for reforms ensuring schools uphold a zero-tolerance policy toward corporal punishment, aligning with both national and international standards.

The organization remains committed to advocating for safe, nurturing environments for children, calling for systemic changes to prevent violence in schools and uphold the dignity of every child in Nigeria.