APC Zoning: It’s North Central’s Turn, Says North West Vice Chair

National vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Salihu Lukman, has pointedly told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governors of the party that the zoning formula of the party cedes office of the national chairman to the North Central geopolitical zone.

He urged Tinubu to follow the party’s zoning arrangement, noting that if it were to be a president with military background, it would be understandable, but not with a president with outright civilian background who has led the struggle for democracy in Nigeria for almost four decades.

Lukman said restoring constitutional order to APC would require some demonstration of commitment to giving life to the statutory organs of the party so that the debate about replacing the national chairman and all existing vacancies, including that of thenNational secretary would be done within the structures of the party.

The vice chairman was responding to reactions against his position on the choice of former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as replacement for Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the next national chairman.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Lukman noted that the inability to revive statutory organs of the party could be interpreted to mean that the process of replacing existing vacancies will be manipulated to suit some narrow interests within the party, even if it means violating provisions of the APC constitution.

He said, “The situation we face today in APC presents us with the opportunity to restore constitutional order in APC. Once we don’t use the opportunity properly and restore the sanctity of the APC constitution, we would be laying the foundation for worse things to happen under a new National Chairman.