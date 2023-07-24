NASS Spends N53.7bn On Cars For Lawmakers In 12 Years

The increasing public spending on the acquisition of exotic cars for federal lawmakers has raised some concern after it emerged that the National Assembly has spent a whopping sum of N53.7 billion on cars for elected lawmakers in the last 12 years.

LEADERSHIP reports that from 2011 to 2023, a total sum of N53.7 billion would have been spent on purchase of vehicles for federal lawmakers alone.

This came as some of Nigeria’s major civil society organisations (CSOs) have kicked against such spending, arguing that it is not “justifiable and sustainable.”

It was gathered that the lawmakers, both senators and members of the House of Representatives, get exotic cars every four years, running into billions of car in cost.

From the 7th Assembly starting from 2011 to the 10th Assembly starting in 2023, the sum of N53.7 billion would be spent on cars.

It was learnt that in the 7th Assembly (2011 -2015), a total of N3.5 billion was spent on cars for only serving lawmakers. The figure rose to N4.7 billion in the 8th Assembly (2015 -2019).