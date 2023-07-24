Petrol Hike: Stakeholders Seek Federal Government’s Intervention To Prevent Imminent Scarcity

Nigerians are yet to see an end to sufferings brought about by periodic increase in pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also called Petrol.

Already, transport fare is taking an upward trajectory as operators in the industry are adjusting their fares to suit current price of product.

Report shows that pump price of petrol sells between N570, N650 and N700 per litre in different parts of the country.

This scary situation is further being threatened by warnings from key players in the downstream sub sector of the industry who feel overburdened by arbitrary charges by Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

They have alleged that the PTD is jeopardising efforts to sustain distribution of products.

The Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP), is the latest to kick against the alleged increase in truck loading fees for petrol by PTD.