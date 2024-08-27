The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered a major setback in Anambra State as a former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and founding member of the party, Chief George Moghalu, has dumped the party.

The former National Auditor of APC, in a letter conveying his resignation from the party, dated August 26, 2024, addressed to the Uruagu Ward 1 chairman of the APC in Nnewi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State, said: “I bring to you the good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC with effect from today 26th day of August, 2024.

“Please kindly accept this as a personal decision.

“It is my utmost desire and expectation that all of us will continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built together over the years.

“I wish you and all the Members of the Party the very best. Please accept as always the assurance of my best regard.”

Chief Moghalu, reputed as a very consistent party loyalist, was one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress in Nigeria. He was was the coordinating secretary that gave birth to the APC during the merger process of the lagacy parties. He contested for the governorship ticket on the party on two occasions – 2017 and 2021.

The last outing of Chief Dr George Moghalu with the APC was during the State Youth Wing Conference in Awka, where he donated handsomely to the Youth Wing of the party.

When contacted, Chief Moghalu said his next political move will be made public in due course.