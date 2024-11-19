Deputy national chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Emma Eneukwu, has said the party’s victory in the Ondo State governorship election is not a surprise but a product of hard work.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared incumbent Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa (APC) winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Eneukwu told newsmen on Monday that APC through Gov. Aiyedatiwa had worked hard in setting a record of delivering people-focused and people-oriented projects and programmes across Ondo.

He said, “APC victory in Ondo State Governorship Election does not come as a surprise.

“We have set an enviable record of delivering people-focused and impact projects and programmes across the length and breadth of the state.

“Our party mobilised the electorate heavily after we had massively pounded every nook and cranny of the state with all membership drive and campaigns with evidence of our people-focused projects and programmes.

“The most striking feature was that all hands were on deck from the ward level to the national level of the party to ensure we got it right from the very beginning in Ondo State.”

According to him, the icing of the cake was the unanimity and determination of the Progressives Governors to work with other apparatus of the party to achieve victory.

The APC chieftain noted that the “sweet victory” was a reflection of a party that “is enjoying total support of her membership from the bottom to the top”.

“The leadership of our great party, APC, is focused and determined to continue to deliver resounding victories and expand all limitations.

“I congratulate Gov. Ayedatiwa, the people of Ondo State and all members of APC family on this remarkable success,” he added.

It would be recalled that Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, the Returning Officer of INEC and Vice Chancellor of University of Lokoja, on Sunday in Akure, declared Aiyedatiwa winner after results from the 18 local government areas were received and counted.

Akinwumi said that the APC candidate, Aiyedatiwa, polled 366,781 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Ajayi Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 117,845 votes.

Mr Neyo Adeyemi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third, polling 4,138 votes.