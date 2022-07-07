APM Terminals Apapa has intensified campaigns against illicit drug abuse, sponsoring this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

LEADERSHIP reports that the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking is observed on June 26 annually.

The global event highlights the physical and psychological impact of substance abuse, drug overdose deaths and drug-related humanitarian crises with the aim of eliminating the menace from society.

The theme for this year’s event is ”Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis”.

APM Terminals Apapa also participated in activities organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Apapa Area Command, to mark the day.

The activities kicked off with a “Walk Against Drugs” on June 21. The walk started from Apapa Wharf Gate through Point Road to Liverpool, terminating at the Apapa Local Government Secretariat. Some employees of APM Terminals Apapa participated in the sensitisation walk. The grand finale of the event was held on Monday June 27 at Rockview Hotel, Apapa.

Speaking at the event, Legal and Corporate Affairs General Manager at APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinenye Mirian Deinde said, ”It was a collaborative and interactive workshop comprising participants in the maritime industry and port community.

“This shows commitment to partner with the NDLEA to curb the menace of drugs coming in through the seaport,” Deinde said.