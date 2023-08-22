Apologies Are Not Enough, Spanish PM Slams Rubiales For Kissing Hermoso

Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has slammed Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president, Luis Rubiales, for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales grabbed and kissed Hermoso on the lips on the podium during the trophy presentation ceremony of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, after Spain beat England 1-0 to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sanchez insisted Rubiales will continue to clarify his action, saying his apologies were not enough.

“Apologies are not enough considering the magnitude of the incident,” Sanchez said.

“What we saw was an unacceptable gesture, Rubiales’ apologies are not enough, I even think they are not adequate. He has to continue taking steps to clarify what we all saw,” Sanchez told a press conference on Tuesday.

Yolanda Diaz, the second deputy prime minister of Spain, has also criticised Rubiales and has demanded his resignation as “a woman has been harassed and assaulted”.

Meanwhile, Irene Montero, the Minister for Equality, perceived the incident as a “form of sexual violence”.

Hermoso admitted she “did not like that” but later spoke out in defence of Rubiales, dismissing his actions as a “totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings”.

She further stressed that the official’s “behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

Despite the apology, Rubiales stands on shaking ground and it remains to be seen if he remains in his role as RFEF president amid growing pressure from Spanish politicians.