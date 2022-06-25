The Action Peoples Party (APP) will on Monday sue the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu to challenge his academic qualification to stand for the 2023 election .

The decision followed alleged irregularities in the academic qualification and documents submitted by Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chairman of the party, Uche Nnadi, disclosed this yesterday, adding that the party had enough facts .

According to Nnadi, INEC’s publication of the list of candidates shows the APC candidate Tinubu is not eligible to contest as his forms contain false information.

He said; “Tinubu denies attending primary and secondary but claims a university degree in new INEC forms published today.

“Tinubu commits perjury as he abandons his earlier claim of attending primary school, sworn in an affidavit to run for governor but now claims not to have attended primary school. Tinubu’s new forms contradict his 2007 affidavit that he attended primary school and secondary.”