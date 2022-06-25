The Commander, Defence Headquarters Garrison, Major General Preye Fakrogha, has reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to training, retraining and operational readiness of troops to combat the security challenges confronting the nation.

He stated this during the closing ceremony of the Army Headquarters Garrison warrant officers (WOs) and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) competition in Abuja.

Fakrogha who was the special guest of honor at the occasion noted that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen F. Yahaya had taken giant strides in areas of operational readiness of the Nigerian Army in a bid to achieve his vision.

“It is in this light that his interest in the training of soldiers with an expected commensurate input by officers and soldiers cannot be overemphasized. The COAS has directed training of all personnel at all levels, reiterating the belief that if we train and sweat blood during peace time, we would sweat less during military operations,” he said.

He said the week-long competition was meant to test the Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers improved level of endurance and discipline.