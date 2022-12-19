A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has said that it is time for members of the party in the state to make sacrifices towards ensuring victory for the party in 2023 general election.

Wali stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the state capital while reacting to the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which upturned the judgement of a Federal High Court disqualifying all APC candidates from participating in the 2023 general election in the state.

A three-man panel of Appeal Court justices led by Hon. Justice Muhammed Lawal-Shuaibu, had while delivering the judgement said no political party has right to interfere in the internal processes of another political party.

The APC chieftain also advised members of the party not to make mockery of other people but to focus on the possibilities being brought by the party’s governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.

He said, “To all APC members, the time for sacrifice and strategic engagements is now. It’s not the time to mock anyone or engage in revelry.

“The people won’t go to sleep and I am certain they are in the kitchen. Contribute your bit and you never know how far it can go.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t bother about the iniquities of the Egyptians. Just focus on the possibilities that Tonye Cole brings. No be cartel leader, but he is for you and us. Trust him, support him and work for Rivers APC and success will come.”