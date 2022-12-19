A senior special assistant (SSA) to Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Mr Henry Okechukwu has said Ohuabunwa cannot be associated with any abandoned or poorly executed projects.

Okechukwu stated this yesterday while speaking to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, saying such attribute has never been in Ohuabunwa’s character.

The aide reacted to a warning by the support group of another candidate for Abia North to the senator not to paste his campaign poster on projects executed by their principal.

“Yes, in all sincerity, doing so will amount to Ohuabunwa endorsing and dignifying those poorly executed projects which have never lasted any longer after their inauguration”, he said.

Describing the warning as an act of carwardice, he appealed to members of the group to find “another means of throwing in the towel to save themselves from eminent defeat at the poll”.

Okechukwu said like the other candidates, Ohuabunwa’s posters and bill boards are found at strategic locations across the district.

“The senator’s records of achievements as a representative of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency and member of the Red Chamber from 2015-2019 are etched on the minds of the people,” he said.

According to him, “the district knows those who have used opportunities given to them to serve and those who have used them to while away precious time chasing shadows.”

He argued that if re-elected, the one-time speaker of ECOWAS Parliament would continue from where he stopped in 2019 “and the now silent voice of the district would again resonate in the Upper Chamber.”