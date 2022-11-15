Apple Music has broadcast the exclusive live performance of Nigerian Afrobeats megastar, Wizkid, and it was nothing short of an incredible display from the Grammy-winner.

Following the release of his 5th album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ on November 11, 2022, Apple Music announced that Wizkid’s live rendition of the album will be available on the platform in threw days’ time.

Wizkid started the show with Producer, artist, and DJ Juls opening for him with an impressive hour-long set that delivered classic music across Africa and beyond.

He graced the stage an hour later with loud cheers from fans who had come to see him perform songs from his new album. The performance was a nostalgic exploration of his discography as he rolled back the years and gave the audience a performance of some of his classic songs including ‘Soco’, ‘Caro’, ‘Don’t Dull’, ‘Fever’, ‘Ojuelegba’ to mention a few.

The hour-long performance which took place in London was televised across the world with Apple Music subscribers able to watch the show through the App.

Wizkid is gearing up for his show at the prestigious Maddison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and his Apple Music Live performance offered a glimpse into what fans should expect.