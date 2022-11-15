Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has demanded an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia that has cost his country many lives and inflicted massive damage to their infrastructure.

The Ukrainian President told world leaders at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia to end the war going on between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky, who appeared in a video speech, also pleaded for an extension of a significant grain export deal due to expire soon, according to BBC.

At the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin – a member of the G20 – refused to attend and rather sent his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, instead.

In his speech, Zelensky said: “I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.”

It was noted that he repeatedly addressed the leaders as the “G19” – pointedly excluding Russia.

The United Nations said since the deal began, 10 million tonnes of grain and other food have been successfully exported, preventing a global food crisis but the agreement expires on 19 November.

Speaking on food and energy security, Zelensky said the deal should be extended indefinitely, “no matter when the war ends”.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said in his opening remarks yesterday, that leaders should devise means to prevent global famine and hunger.