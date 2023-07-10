Appoint Chartered Accountants As Cabinet Members, ICAN Urges Tinubu

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has called upon President Bola Tinubu to appoint chartered accountants among his cabinet.

The president of ICAN, Innocent Okwuosa made this known in a release sent to LEADERSHIP.

He stated that the Institute identifies with some bold economic policy reforms which Tinubu has initiated within the short time of assumption of office such as removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rate unification as outlined in our previous position papers.

“We also identify with his support for clean energy transition that factors in the vast gas resources of the country which in our view is energy justice and will reduce debt exposure of the country. We commend him for these quick and bold actions, drawing attention to consideration of the plight of those within the low-income bracket.”

Okwuosa added that “another quick and bold action which the President must take as he considers his ministers is the appointment of more chartered accountants in his cabinet. The socio-political challenges facing Nigeria today calls for the intervention of chartered accountants in public governance. Chartered accountants should man key sensitive positions requiring proper accountability as there cannot be effective public governance without accountants.”