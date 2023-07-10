Navy Arrests 15,000 Rogue Vessels, Removal From Piracy List In 2 Years

The immediate past Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has disclosed that the navy under his watch arrest over 15,000 rogue Vessels in the nation’s waterways.

Gambo who disclosed this shortly before he was pulled/sailed out of the Navy, said top among the arrest is the recent arrest of MT HEROIC IDUN, that attempted to load crude oil in Bonny without authorisation.

According to him, his greatest achievement during his tenure was Nigeria’s removal from the list of piracy-prone countries by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

“The gamut of activities in the last two years further significantly reduced piracy within the Nigerian Maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) which was corroborated by the Defence Web. These eventually culminated in the exiting of Nigeria from the list of piracy prone countries as conveyed in the International Maritime Bureau Report of March 3, 2022.”

He also disclosed that under his leadership, the navy enjoyed improved surveillance that led to drastic reduction in marine crime within the nation’s waters.