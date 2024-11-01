The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has spoken on the unprecedented appointment of an acting Chief of Army Staff (Ag. COAS), saying the position is new in the history of Armed Forces of Nigeria.

General Musa stated this at the taking over ceremony of the newly appointed acting Vhief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Oluyede, on Friday in Abuja.

The Acting Army Chief Oluyede was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who is on medical leave.

His appointment came days after the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has claimed the appointment of an acting Chief of Army Staff was alien to the Harmonised Armed Forces Act.

However, General Musa, presenting the handing over note to the acting COAS, said: “I’m not sure where we are, but the event today is something that is new, that has never happened in the history of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

He continued, “The President and I met with the authorities. We have decided and directed and appointed an acting Chief of Army Staff with the full power to lead the Army until the President decides otherwise.”

He, however, said the Military being a professional force will have to continue with their task ahead.

“No doubt, based on the challenges we have in the country, and the wisdom of the President, Commander-in-Chief, that today we present the authority to the Acting Chief of Army Staff for him to have full control and command of the Nigerian Army.”

General Musa admonished all officers to support the acting COAS to continue with the legacy laid by the substantive COAS, Lt-Gen. Lagbaja.

He said, “Nigeria is going through several challenges, we need all hands on deck, this is one main reason why the President, Commander-in-Chief decided to appoint the acting chief of army staff so that there will be continuity to avoid any gap. We cannot afford to lay back and allow insecurity to continue to prevail. It is important that we all understand this clearly and give the acting Chief of Army Staff all the support to make sure he’s successful. General Lagbaja is somebody we all know. We all know him as a regimented fine officer.

“He would not want any gap to occur in his absence and in that place, that is why this event is taking place. So, I want to count on all of us, whatever issues we have in mind, whatever thing, opinions, please put it that Nigeria must survive. The Armed Forces must survive. The Services must survive. That is the paramount call. I would like everyone, so everybody should put his hands on deck and let us succeed.

“To all our commanders out in the field, the challenges are there, we want to commend them for all the efforts they are doing. We know they are performing magic. We want to urge them not to relent. The bandits, the terrorists, the criminals are not relenting. We must not relent.

“We are moving towards December, towards the festive period. We know the challenges that will come up. So, we need to take all measures necessary to ensure that Nigeria remains peaceful. So, I want to thank all of us for coming. I want to assure you that we are working as a team because that’s what makes the difference. We must continue to work as a team. We must make Nigeria safe.”