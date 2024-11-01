A suspected electric cable thief met his horrible death Thursday midnight after he was electrocuted from deadly voltage from the electric wire he sought to vandalise in Gombe State capital.

Our correspondent reports that this occurred barely 48 hours after electricity was restored to the Northern part of the country following a 9-day blackout.

Residents of Orji Estate in Gombe, the state capital woke up to a shocking sight Friday morning of the horrifying body of the suspected cable thief which was burnt beyond recognition.

The electrocuted body was found dangling on a power line near the state Ministry of Women Affairs around the estate.

Motorcycle riders, popularly known as ‘Achaba riders’ as well as passersby flocked to the scene to take a glance at the horrific aftermath of the man’s ill-fated attempt to vandalise and steal electric cables.

Eyewitnesses described the gruesome scene, saying the deceased’s head was burned to ashes with clothes tattered and body parts severely burnt.

Our correspondent who visited the scene reports that electricity workers carefully removed the corpse from the pole, while police officers evacuated the remains of the yet-to-be-identified vandal.

When contacted by LEADERSHIP for official confirmation, the spokesman of the Gombe State Police Command, Buhari Abdullahi, promised to get back shortly.

The police spokesperson has however not responded to the incident as at the time of filing this report.