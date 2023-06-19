Approach EFCC Without Fear, Says Suspended Chair Bawa In Last Interview

The suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that people should feel free and not panic in dealing with the anti-corruption Commission.

He pointed out only the guilty ones are scared of the anti-graft agency.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, which was published on Monday, Bawa, who is currently facing investigation over allegations of abuse of office, encouraged Nigerians to feel free to approach EFCC with all sense of civility.

He noted that anything on the contrary shows guilty conscience.

“We are just doing our job and don’t want people to panic or fear. People should feel free to come to the EFCC with all sense of civility, with all sense of belonging.

“It’s just about finding out the facts and what happened. Just come and explain, so why are you scared or afraid?