2023 Hajj: NAHCON Engages More Aircraft To Airlift Pilgrims

Determined to ensure that all intending Nigerian pilgrims registered for this year’s Hajj are airlifted to Saudi Arabia in good time before next week’s Monday, June 26, closure of Saudi’s airspace, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has unveiled plan to engage more aircrafts to conclude the airlift of private tour operators’ pilgrims.

The move came on the heels of apprehension among pilgrims of private tour operation over the dwindling number of scheduled airlines plying the Nigeria -Jeddah route, slowing pace of pilgrims’ movement to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. NAHCON on its part has transported over 60,000 states’ pilgrims.

The commission in a statement signed by the head of public affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, said it is not unaware of the situation and had before now deployed all its resources to arrest the situation before it turns irredeemable.

“NAHCON is about to seal a fresh deal that would see all pilgrims from the private sector that paid to be airlifted by Arik Air safely in Saudi Arabia as planned,” Sanda said.

She said the commission is making arrangement for a charter flight to cushion the effect of the dwindling number of scheduled airlines plying the Nigeria -Jeddah route on behalf of private Hajj operators who are solely responsible for the ferrying of their pilgrims successfully to Holy Land.