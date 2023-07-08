ARDA, Stakeholders Mull Multi-billion-dollar Funding Options For African Downstream Projects

The African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) and top international financial experts are considering options that will unlock sustainable funding for the downstream petroleum industry on the continent as tightening global financial conditions pose challenges for oil and gas projects.

The Association along with the global stakeholders, who gathered at its third annual virtual workshop on Sustainable Financing recently are aggressively pushing for billions of dollars of investment to fund existing, critical multi-billion-dollar refinery, storage & distribution and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) projects across Africa.

ARDA stated that given that the downstream segment of the oil & gas value chain contributes 33% of oil and gas emissions, urgent attempts to effectively decarbonise African Downstream sector operations via carbon abatement projects, while also incorporating Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) factors will serve to attract much-needed sustainable financing to develop the sector.

The Executive Secretary of ARDA, Anibor Kragha, speaking during the yearly workshop insisted that carbon mitigation strategies remain key for securing financing to execute long-term strategies to boost refining, value-added petrochemicals, efficient storage & distribution and LPG for Clean Cooking strategies across Africa.

Admitting that refineries play a central role in global emissions as emitters of CO2 and suppliers of fossil fuels, Kragha also stated that regulations would increasingly affect profitability of refining companies in selected regions, and that top performers in refining sector can mitigate downside risks through internal-abatement efforts and new value creation opportunities.

Disclosing that ARDA and the SIR Refinery in Cote d’Ivoire, alongside Advisian and Vitol, had already kicked-off the first-ever Refinery Carbon Abatement Project in Africa, Kragha, a former NNPC COO Refining & Petrochemicals and ExxonMobil Nig