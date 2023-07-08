Panic In Anambra Over Rumoured Invasion By Hoodlums

There was unease among residents of Awka and other major cities in Anambra State yesterday as people ran helter-skelter, schools hurriedly closed, civil servants abandoned offices and street shop owners closed following a rumour that some hoodlums had arrived the state to enforce the IPOB sit-at-home order.

Information which filtered in earlier in the morning that a gang of rampaging hoodlums who were enforcing the sit-at-home order had killed two persons around Total Filling Station in Ihiala had set the stage for the panic.

Our correspondent observed that residents of major cities, including the state capital, Awka; Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia were terrified for over two and half hours.

It was gathered that before killing two people in Ihiala, the hoodlums had dispersed sympathisers at a funeral in Umudikevillage in the same Ihiala area.

Police spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu in his reaction warned rumour mongers to retrace their steps or face the wrath of the police.

He expressed disappointment with the way people pass rumoursabout insecurity in the state, saying; “Those instigating fear on people, I don’t know what they want to gain from that.”