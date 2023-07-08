Governor Otti Inaugurates New Exco In Abia

The Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has inaugurated a new 19-member executive council for the state with three nominees yet to be screened and cleared by the state House of Assembly.

Addressing the commissioners after they had taken the oath of office and allegiance at Government House, Umuahia, he charged them to bring in the hallmark of excellence and commitment to their duties.

He said the development of critical infrastructure and quality service was the fulcrum of his administration, adding that their tasks are huge, hence excuses, laziness and corruption would not be condoned.

“Building a new Abia is the key vision of this administration. I am completely committed to having a functional society that posterity would appreciate,” he said.

Congratulating them for the appointments, the governor reminded them that they were not appointed to represent the interests of individuals or clans but that of the entire state.

The commissioners are Ikechukwu Uwanna; attorney general and commissioner for justice, Monica Ironkwe, agriculture;