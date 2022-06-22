Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has warned personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Edo State Command of the agency to shun tendencies capable of jeopardising the federal government’s efforts at ensuring that Nigerians can procure their international passports with ease.

He declared that the ministry under his watch would not spare the rod in dealing decisively with any officials of the service who engaged in any illegal practices noting that President Muhammadu Buhari was desirous of improving service delivery in the country.

Aregbesola who spoke yesterday at the official Roll-Out of the Enhanced e-Passport in Benin, Asaba and Warri and the commissioning of the Passport Production Centre announced that 10, 000 e-passports were available on the platform for applicants and noted that the ministry was committed to changing the perception of service delivery for the better.

He said, “For our men who are quick to tell people that there are no passports just to exploit them, those who give unkind and harsh treatment to passport seekers will be dealt with henceforth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge is very explicit; to make life easy on getting a passport. Buhari expressed concern especially those abroad in getting passports. So what we are doing now is remove all the hurdles. We have 10, 000 passports on this platform so every Nigerian desirous should be able to get it.”

According to the minister, the enhanced e-passport carries 25 additional security features and is rated to be among the best in the world in terms of durability and quality.

The minister also commended President Buhari for his support in realizing the reform in the agency adding that work is in progress to completely digitalize the service.

On his part, the acting comptroller-general, NIS, Idris Jere, said with the unveiling in Edo, other states in the South/South geo-political zone have migrated to the enhanced e-passport adding it is the latest in passport technology.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki who accompanied the minister to the ceremony said the unveiling would bring relief to passport seekers and ease the application process.

He said the state government would join the ministry in fighting touting in passport applications just as he commended the ministry for the foresight.