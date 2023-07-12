Aregbesola Wants Voter Register Linked With NIN Database

In a bid to forestall the challenges of credibility and transparency in Nigeria’s electoral process, former minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to link its voters’ register with the database of the National Identification Number (NIN).

This, according to him, will automatically bring an end to the era of underage voting and multiple registration.

Observing that the transparency of the electoral process is vital to the sustainability of a nation, the former governor said appropriate statistics is key to the entrenchment of accountability as the first step to achieving development.

Aregbesola stated this yesterday, while presenting the lead paper titled “Towards Free, Fair and Credible Elections,” at the 7th International Conference of the Professional Statisticians Society of Nigeria (PSSN), holding at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The former minister said, “I am suggesting a more seamless registration system that will be continuous and terminates only few weeks before the election, to allow for compilation and printing of cards. This registration should be synced with the National Identification Number (NIN).

“It will automatically eliminate underage voters and the possibility of multiple registration. More importantly, people should be able to do the registration online, on their own, just like most application processes we have today. They should only go to INEC office for biometric data capture and card collection only.