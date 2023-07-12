Radda To Send Commissioner-nominees’ List To Assembly Next Week

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, is set to forward the proposed names of commissioners to the State House of Assembly next week.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa when he received the officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Katsina State Council on a courtesy call to his office.

He said that the Governor has already compiled the list of those to be appointed as Commissioners, only to forward them for screening as soon as the Legislature commences sitting.

Reaffirming that he had met with the Speaker, Nasiru Yahaya, his Deputy, Abduljalal Haruna and some other legislative members who confirmed their readiness to receive the nominees as they begin legislative business next week.

The SGS further explained that Governor Radda has already made some strategic appointments and was also ready to transmit some bills to the Assembly.

He then appreciated the neutrality of the Journalists in the State during the last political campaigns as well as the general elections, assuring government support and collaboration with the NUJ in implementing its designed people’s oriented policies and programmes.