The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) and the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) have expressed different opinions on the court order stopping the arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emeifele.

While the CNF is of the opinion that the ruling stopping the CBN governor’s arrest should be appealed by the Department of State Services , the AYA on their part opined that those calling for the arrest of the CBN Governor are enemies of progress and that the law stopping his arrest is in order, and same law should take its course should its order be disobeyed.

The CNF while addressing a press conference in Kaduna through its spokesman, Comrade Abdulsalam Moh’d Kazeem recalled that, earlier in November this year, their organization came out to say there were motives behind the redesigning of some denominations of the Nigerian currency, which informed their stand against the policy.

It noted further that barely a month now, many revelations were beginning to spring up to vindicate them and our earlier claim that the redesigning was not in the interest of Nigeria or Nigerians but to satisfy the selfish schemes of a few unpatriotic Nigerians.

“It is quite disheartening that even CSOs in the North and others across the nation are already twisting and distorting facts contained in the report by Nigeria’s foremost and most credible intelligence agency, the DSS against Mr Godwin Emefiele.

“For the records, the service headed and superintended by its impeccable director-general, Mallam Yusuf Magaji Bichi had in the time past thwarted several security breaches with credible intelligence gathering and sharing amongst sister security agencies.”

But In a swift reaction, the Arewa Youth Assembly described as mushroom the group parading themselves as Concerned Northern Forum wherein they encouraged the DSS to ignore the FCT High Court judgment restraining them and the EFCC from arresting Mr. Emefiele, following unproven allegations of corruption of national security dimension and financing of terrorist organizations.

The AYA in their statement signed by Alh Ali Mohammed the Publicity Secretary, said, “We wouldn’t have dignified the group with a response but the fact that the unknown group and their representatives claim to be speaking on behalf of northerners, if left unchecked would portray northerners as anarchists and people without regard for rule of law and understanding of the principle of separation of power.”