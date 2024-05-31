The 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Friday, observed the Juma’at prayer within the mini palace in Nasarawa area of the city, where he has been residing for nearly a week since after the Kano State government announced his dethronement last week Thursday.

Bayero was replaced with the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was issued with an appointment letter by Governor Abba Yusuf exactly one week ago.

Recall that the dethroned Emir returned to Kano after his deposition two days after, a development which has put the Kano Emirate on the edge.

On Friday, there were reports that he would be at the Juma’at mosque where Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was expected to lead prayer, a development that heightened tension in the Emirate on Friday.

However, the State Police Command dismissed the report as Bayero opted to observe the two-raka’at prayer in the mosque located within the mini palace.

See Photos Below: