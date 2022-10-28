The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of Dr Godwin Emefiele for all its efforts to support foreign airlines.

The ACYM, in a statement by its president, Kabiru Yusuf, said the visa ban on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirate was unfair, considering the efforts by the CBN to encourage foreign airlines.

“We commend the CBN for its efforts in supporting foreign airlines.

“We note the statement credited to the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that the United Arab Emirates is threatening visa ban due to the funds of airlines trapped in Nigeria.

“This is despite that the CBN released $110 million to the foreign airlines in August and is due to release another $120 million on 31st of October.

“The CBN governor said Nigeria has over the years prioritized the foreign airlines in allocation of Fx, adding that instead of bearing with the country, some countries are threatening to ban Nigerians.

“It is our position that the UAE visa ban threat is unfair.

“We therefore called on UAE authorities to rescind the decision and allow peace to reign,” the statement said.