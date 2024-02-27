Next month’s international friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and world champions Argentina has been called off.

No official statement has been made by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the cancellation of the high-profile friendly game slated for March 26, 2024, in Los Angeles, USA.

According to BBC Sport reporter, Oluwashina Okeleji, the cancellation was a result of the short time to process visas for the Nigerian delegation.

Okeleji stated that the US organisers of the game have already drafted in Costa Rica as replacement for the Eagles.

The friendly game between the Eagles and Argentina was initially scheduled to hold in China but was cancelled.

The game was cancelled after Lionel Messi failed to appear in a friendly game between Inter Miami and an Hong Kong Selected XI.

He received a lot of backlash from fans who had to be refunded by the organisers of the game.

The former Barcelona captain explained that he sustained an injury, hence his absence from the game.