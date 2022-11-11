Video game developer, EA Sports, has predicted that La Albiceleste [The Sky Blue] of Argentina will emerge as the champions of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

EA Sports has carried out their usual simulation before every FIFA World Cup, and Argentina have emerged as victors in the latest hypothesis for Qatar 2022 edition.

The gaming company used their FIFA 23 game to determine the winner of the football showpiece in Asia.

EA Sports correctly predicted Spain to emerge champions in South Africa 2010, they correctly predicted Germany to win Brazil 2014 and also successfully picked France as the winners of Russia 2018.

The simulation also predicts that Argentina would defeat Denmark in the round of 16, Holland in the quarter-finals, France in the semi-final and that Argentina would win the final Against fellow South American nation, Brazil.

According to EA Sports, five Argentines will be in the team of the tournament; Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul.

La Albiceleste captain, Lionel Messi, is also predicted to win the golden ball of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as the golden boot with eight goals in seven matches).

Argentina are in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

The Albiceleste have won the FIFA World Cup twice; Argentina ’78 and Mexico ’86 editions.

Argentina’s first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is against Saudi Arabia on November 22 at Lusail Stadium.