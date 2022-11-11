Romelu Lukaku has been included in Belgium’s 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite major concerns over his hamstring injury.

Head coach Roberto Martinez said he hopes Lukaku will feature in the group stages, but plans to have him available for the knockouts should Belgium make it that far.

Martinez said earlier in the week they would only pick him if he was guaranteed to be fit for the group stages, but speaking at the squad announcement, he said Belgium staff will be keeping a close eye on Lukaku and will not rush him back.

“Romelu is medically unfit I think that’s quite clear,” Martinez said. “He’s receiving treatment and entering that period until 24 hours before the first game, he has an opportunity to get himself fully fit.

When asked if Lukaku was getting special treatment, Martinez said: “It’s not special treatment. It’s good to look back and look at the sources we have. We had a similar situation in the Euros with Axel Witsel. He was a player with a serious injury and he had a serious role. Vincent Kompany in 2018, he arrived injured and was fit in the third game and played the next four. It’s not special treatment.”

Martinez said the toughest decisions he had to make were around defence, with the hardest call leaving out Dedryck Boyata.

Jason Denayer is also absent as Belgium monitor his fitness, while Nacer Chadli has not made the cut in midfield.

While some experienced heads miss out, Martinez has included youngster Charles de Ketelaere alongside Wout Faes. Lois Openda is also named in the squad as he offers another option up front, although Divock Origi was not selected.

Denayer, Bryan Heynen, Alexis Saelemaekers and Dodi Lukebakio are named on the standby list.

Belgium squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Wout Faes

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Loïs Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard