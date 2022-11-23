Former chief security officer (CSO) to the late head of state, General Sani Abacha, and presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Major Al- Mustapha (rtd), has warned that arms and hard drugs are being imported into Nigeria for use in the 2023 general elections.

The AA presidential candidate noted however that he was at a loss about whether the arms are being imported to reinforce insurgency or the political side of it.

Al-Mistapha who raised the alarm at a roundtable discussion organised by the Platinum Post Newspaper implored the government to take more than passing interest in arms proliferation on the eve of the general election.

But security agencies at the event assured that the forthcoming general election would hold peacefully in all parts of the country.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “Contemporary Security Challenges and their Effects on 2023 General Elections”, the former CSO said, “As of today, all the agencies in Nigeria and I’m sure the representative of the Inspector General of Police, if he’s aware of what I’m going to talk about; new discoveries of movements of drugs, arms, are coming into Nigeria through numerous borders and in large quantities. I’m talking of now as I speak. But I’m sure the society is not aware.

“The question is at whose instance are these new weapons coming in? Why the increase? Who are the vendors? Who have sent for it? Is it politicians? What is the plan, can election hold? Has friction started between political parties and candidates and their supporters?

“The question is who is sending the arms? To reinforce the insurgency or to reinforce the political side of it?

“This the major issue in the laboratory of national security management of Nigeria as at now that I talked to you.”

Warning that the proliferation of weapons in the country might mar the general election, he said those entrusted with the protection of lives and properties have not done enough since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

He stated: “From 1999 to date, if the performance of security managers is to be tabled, it is most unfortunate. There are those who truly worked hard. There are numerous ones who died. Numerous widows were registered in baracks. Orphans are all over.

“Victims of insurgency are still littered all across the country and are hardly catered for in a country that is rich. For 23 years in a country like ours we have not sat down to look at changing our doctrines from military to civil in terms of peace education, peace maintenance.

“Here, there is leadership deficit at all levels that do not show care to the poor. The security managers of Nigeria are the ones I am talking about. You would be busy pouring water on stone. But the stone remains the same.”

In attendance at the event were the representatives of the Inspector General of Police, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Civil Society Organisations and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

The IGP who was represented by commissioner of Police, CP Kene Onwuemelie, said there is no cause for alarm, as the forthcoming general election would hold in all parts of the country.

“All arrangements have been put in place to ensure violent-free elections. We are using this opportunity to warn trouble makers to have a change of minds, hence the hand of law will not spare them,” he said.

On his part, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, alleged that Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are already in wrong hands in the country.

He asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make provision for over two millions Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in his state.

Ortom who was represented by his special adviser on Millenium Development Goals, Prof Magdalene Dura, said in the coming polls, even “illegal migrants who crossed our borders with arms are also going to vote to decide who becomes president.

“There is need for government to ensure credibility of the electoral process,” he added.

The governor stated that over two million citizens of his state in IDPs camps have been rendered homeless as a result of insurgency.

He accused the federal government of focusing more on people with similar predicament in the North East region.

He said, “There is lack of equity and justice in Nigeria. INEC needs to have comprehensive data on the IDPS so that they can create polling units for IDPs. Is it not possible for INEC to ensure that those displaced return to their homes to vote? INEC must open discussions with IDPs to know what they need. ”

Also speaking, Kano State governor and chairman of the occasion, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said there is the need to ensure the safety and security of voters, election personnel, materials, candidates, party agents, observers, the media practitioners during the electioneering process.

Ganduje who was represented by his chief of staff, Usman Bala Mohammed, urged Nigerians to avoid acts of violence that could mar the conduct of the 2023 general election.

He said, “The importance of the topic in relation to the nation’s current security situation in the face of an election cannot be over emphasised. And more so, my state, Kano, is among states in the federation, and particularly in the North that have had one security challenge or the other, which we have, with the will of God the Almighty, been able to surmount. Kano is now one of the most peaceful states in the federation.

“The responsibility has become more challenging in the context of the current asymmetric security situation in the country. With about a few months until the next general elections, there is no better time for proactive measures than now to ensure that the nation is secure enough for elections to be held across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“However, despite the severity of the security challenges facing next year’s polls, I believe that the relevant security agencies have the potency to ensure that the process is made peaceful and secure by synergizing effectively, review the operational strategies and optimally deploy all their operational assets towards addressing current and evolving general security threats ahead of the elections.”

For his part, managing director/chief executive officer of Platinum Post, Edwin Olofu, justified the choice of the topic for the roundtable, saying there is a relationship between security and the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

Olofu said, “This year’s theme: “Contemporary Security Challenges And Their Effects On The 2023 general elections,” is not only timely but very important considering the fact that there is a relationship between security and the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

“Going by the campaigns and debates on issues relating to the governance of the country by candidates of the leading political parties, there is no doubt that the election is potentially going to be the most keenly contested exercise in Nigeria’s political history.

“As members of the fourth estate of the realm, it is incumbent on us to mobilise the citizenry to prove the naysayers who are already instilling fears in the minds of the electorates that the election could be marred due to spate of violent crimes in parts of the country.

“The objective of the roundtable is to find answers to some nagging questions posed by the current security situation in the country and mobilise the electorate to exercise their franchise without let or hindrance.

“This Roundtable highlights the need for government to sensitise the public on the power of voting, and the need to eschew violent conduct, before, during, and after the polls through effective media campaigns.”