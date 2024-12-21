The Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of 108 senior officers to the next ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.

Similarly, the Air Force Council has also approved the promotion of 19 Air Commodores to Air Vice Marshals and 33 Group Captains to Air Commodores in the Nigerian Air Force while the Navy Board has equally approved the promotion of 146 senior officers to Rear Admiral, Commodore and Captain in the Nigerian Navy.

A statement by the army spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said 35 Brigadier Generals were promoted to Major General while 73 Colonels were elevated to Brigadier General.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, while congratulating the promoted senior officers and their families, also charged them to redouble their efforts to justify their elevation and the confidence reposed in them.

Deputy Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, in a statement said the approval followed the council’s recent meeting, reflecting its commitment to reward excellence, dedication and outstanding service within the NAF.

Among those promoted is the NAF spokesman Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

In the Navy, the spokesman, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, said 24 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 26 Captains were elevated to Commodore while 96 Commanders were promoted to Captain.

Those promoted to the rank of Major General in the Army, according to the statement include, Brig Gen. A. Garba Acting Provost Marshal Nigerian Army, Brig Gen UM Alkali Deputy Chief of Administration, Directorate of Veteran Affairs (Army), Brig Gen AGL Haruna, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen IA Ajose Acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 North West Operation FANSAN YAMA, Brig General NB Ebulue Headquarters Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Brig Gen LG Lepdung Commander Operation WHIRL STROKE, Brig Gen OA Awolo Director Military Training Nigerian Defence Academy, Brig Gen UG Ogeleka Commander Nigerian Army Space Command, Brig Gen OA Fadairo Commander 12 Brigade, Brig Gen OD Williams Commander 22 Brigade , Brig Gen JR Lar Commander 32 Brigade, Brig Gen AG Mahmuda Commandant Warrant Officer Academy, Brig Gen VD Beryo Commander Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Brig Gen AOD Okoro Director Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes, Brig Gen SO Adejimi Director Movement Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics, Brig Gen TT Sidick Director of Finance Nigerian Defence Academy, Brig Gen MCE Ejike Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen MF Babayo Commander Sector 3 North East Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen H Yanet Commander 51 Signal Brigade and Brig Gen MK Gara Army Headquarters Department of Training.

Also promoted to the rank of Major General are Brig Gen BP Koughna Deputy Chief of Military Affairs, Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs,Brig Gen I Otu Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Brig Gen AO Adegbite Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Brig Gen IE Ekpeyong Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, Brig Gen AA Idris Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, Brig Gen SA Gumel Nigerian Army Resource Centre Strategic Management and Policy Studies, Brig Gen MT Jinadu Commander 82 Division Ordnance Services, Brig Gen SA Jimoh Deputy Director Tender Board Department of Procurement, and Brig Gen UT Opuene Deputy Director Policy and Plans Defence Intelligence Agency, among others.

Officers promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General are Col SM Iliya Commander 43 Engineers Brigade, Col O Igwe Commander 78 Supply and Transport, Col NE Udofia Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical Mechanical Engineers, Col UR Okoroji Commander 404 Engineers Brigade, Col GS Oyinwola Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Col S Ahmadu Defence Intelligence Agency, Col CI Nwonyi Commander 81 Division Provost Group, Col AS Aliyu Commander 1 Division Military Intelligence, Col T Garba Commander 77 Supply and Transport Brigade, Col K Imam Commander Army Headquarters Garrison Ordinance Services, Col NS Onuchukwu Chief Medical Director 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Col A Musa Commander 108 Division Equipment Support, Col DM Baba Office of the National Security Adviser, Col OA Obochi Defence Headquarters, Col PAJ Ebuk Commander 1 Division Supply and Transport, Col IP Omoke Office of the COAS Directorate of Procurement and Col P Elayo Headquarters Department of Space Administration.

Others elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are Col NI Abdullahi Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Col JC Mbanefo Army War College Nigeria, Col IO Amah Department of Operations Defence Headquarters, Col M Jimoh Defence Headquarters Garrison, Col TA Ayoola Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations, Col SA Jimoh Office of the Chief of Army Staff Department of Procurement, Col OC Ameni 103 Division Equipment Support, Col OU Okwuosa 2 Division Medical Hospital and Services, Col AO Odubiyi Armed Forces Command and Staff College, and Col NE Udofia Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, among others.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, congratulating the promoted officers urged them to see their new ranks as a call to greater service and responsibility.

He reaffirmed the Air Council’s resolve to recognise hard work, professionalism, and loyalty in advancing the NAF’s mission to defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

He named those elevated from the rank of Air Cdre to AVM to include Osichinaka Ubadike, Olusola Akinboyewa, Olasunkanmi Abu, Yohanna Katabiya, Nosiru Folaji, David Pwajok, Albert Bot, Ibitayo Ajiboye, Mikail Abdulraheem, Kennedy Mataluwo, and Gbolahan Oremosu.

Others are; Ayodele Hanidu, Mohammed Omar, Atang Sambo, Jibrin Usman, Ernest Owai, Adindu Ekwuribe, Garuba Bello, and Muhammed Isah.

Also officers promoted from Group Captain (Gp Capt) to Air Cdre include Abdulahi Abu, Sani Ma’aji, Olamiju Obasa, Eyo Benson, Bashiru Amunemi, Nuhu Hassan, Oluwasegun Okeniyi, Abang Oyong, Eze Onu, Folarin Agbebi, Mohammed Aliyu, and Muzamil Muhammed.

Others are; Ibrahim Musa, Nkechi Esionye-Uzodinma, Rapheal Garba, Daniel Komo, Eric Kpokpogri, Bature Usman, Adebunmi Ola, and Dooyum Laha, Bello Argungu, Bello Aliyu, Ahmed Saidu, Isiaka Yakubu, Abba Muhammed, Olusoji Olarenwaju, Joshua Nalazai, Kingsley Obi, Hafsat Ali, Ademola Adejimi, Abdullahi Abubakar, Ayuba Abubakar, and Mustapha Elkhojah.

He said the newly promoted officers will decorated with their new ranks at a later date during a ceremony with family members, colleagues, and well-wishers expected to join in celebrating this significant career milestone.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, while congratulating the newly promoted senior officers charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation.

According to the Navy statement, the newly promoted Rear Admirals are Ibrahim Mohammed-Katsina, Suleman Dahun, Gideon Jinjirim Kachim, Abolade Olanrele Ogunleye, Seminu Adisa Adepegba, Bob-Manuel Kokoete Effiong, Yusuf Sani Idris, Danjuma Mohammed Ndanusa, Ifeanyi Chidi Okpala, Mushin Yahaya Abba, Victor Dabess Choji, Vincent Burabari Gbaranwi, Madumom Ide, Desmond Okechukwu Igbo, Kolawale Olumide Oguntuga, Adedokun John Siyanbade, Raheem Taofeek, Kabiru Tanimu, Bai Haruna Sabo, Jonathan Ojone Ajodo, Paul Efe-Oghene, Musliu Olatokunbo Yussuff, Abiodun Alade and Samuel Innocent Ngatuwa.

The promoted Commodores are; Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi, Kabir Umar Rabiu, Bashir Abubakar, Olayinka Ayodele Aliu, Uche Aneke, Temitope Adeshola Bamidele, Ekuma Raphael Ekuma, Nsikan Friday, Ibrahim Ari Gwaska, Maksum Abdullahi Mohammed, Mutalib Ibikunle Raji, Murtala Aminu Rogo, Umar Saidu, Aminu Shehu, Mohammed Saghir Shettima, Jelani Umar, Olusegun Abiodun Awofe, Manga Salisu Danjuma, Mohammed Auwal Jibrilla, Adamu Mohammed Mohammed, Kelechi Kingsley Ogbonna, Makanjuola Yakub Olowu, Saidu Sulaiman, Yahaya Jaja Muhammed, Sylvester Kennedy Ogogo and Babatunde Usman Quadri.