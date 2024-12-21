Boko Haram terrorists planted explosives which killed three residents and injured four others at Bassa and Allawa areas of Shiroro local government area of Niger State on Thursday.

Three brothers, Mali, Nehemiah and Jona, were reportedly going to their farm from Bassa village when they stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the terrorists. One of them lost his leg and two others sustained injuries, according to Premium Times.

Although residents said four people were injured and were being treated at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna, a staff member of the hospital said he only saw three victims, including “the boy whose leg was amputated.”

“It happened around 7 a.m.,” the miner, who pleaded anonymity said, adding that a man hawking bread on a motorcycle lost his life in the incident.

“He was going to Rumace village to sell bread when he witnessed those three victims struggling in pain,” the miner explained. “He went back to call rescuers, but on their way returning to the scene of the incident, his motorcycle stepped on another explosive, killing him instantly and injuring one of the rescuers he was carrying.”

Yusuf Shapa, a Bassa youth leader, told Premium Times that another explosive exploded around 4 p.m. on the same day.

The third incident occurred along Tudun Baturiya and Erena road, according to Mr Shapa and the miner.