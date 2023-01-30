The 9 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, on Monday, paraded 116 suspected miscreants arrested in an early morning raid of black spots as part of Still Water Operation in the Lagos State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspects were arrested on the railside, Brown street, Araromi and other parts of Oshodi axis of Lagos State.

Speaking to journalists, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Isongubong Akpoumutia, said locally-made guns, illicit drugs like tramadol were intercepted during the raid.

Other things intercepted were phones, ATM cards, MTN SIM cards and bags.

He said same operation went on simultaneously at Festac Town of the State.

“We are here because we raided some areas in Oshodi, including Brown Street, Araromi and some volatile area concerning the activities of hoodlums in that area.

“We arrested 116 miscreants. We began the operation from 1am till about 5am and some of the items recovered from the hoodlums were cut to size locally made pistol, eight hand phones, local charms, cash, Indian hemp Tramadol, ATM cards, MTN SIM card, bags, among others.

”Whatsoever happen, this number we have here are going to be screened because some of them were caught alongside others. We will screen them before we hand them over to the Police while those who are innocent would be released.

“Also, those ones with the charm, dangerous weapons, illicit drugs would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). We will hand them over to the Police and other government agents that are in charge of crime they committed,” he added.

Akpoumutia, however, assured Lagosians of safety and security at all times, saying security agencies would ensure that the state is secured.

”The security agencies are in charge, people should not be afraid, people should go about their normal activities. We are in charge, because this is the dream of the Chief of Army Staff. As I speak to you now, this same act is being carried out in Festac Area, Mile 2. We will continue working just to make sure Lagos is safe,” he stated.