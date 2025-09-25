Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested 25 suspected terrorists, rescued 16 kidnapped hostages and killed several terrorists.

The feat was achieved in recent days following renewed operational tempo by the frontline troops.

According to top military sources, troops in Borno and Adamawa States killed ISWAP/JAS terrorists at Kolori, Karumi in Konduga LGA and Madagali LGA.

The sources said a suspected terrorist logistics supplier was also arrested in Mafa LGA of Borno State with 23 containers of petrol concealed in a bag, while troops in Mubi North intercepted smuggled petrol and fertilizers.

Meanwhile, in Garkida, a terrorist who confessed to participating in past attacks in Damboa LGA of Borno State was apprehended.

Items recovered in the theatre included one M70AB2 Rifle, four magazines, and 150 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

Relatedly, in the North-West, troops of 1 Brigade in Zamfara State foiled multiple terrorist attempts in Maradun, Tsafe and Anka LGAs, rescued six kidnap victims and seized motorcycles from fleeing criminals.

Also, in Kaduna State, troops arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin at Mayir Village in Sanga LGA following credible intelligence.

Relatedly, in the North-Central, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue State neutralised a violent extremist during a pursuit in Katsina-Ala LGA and rescued 10 passengers abducted along the Kyado–Wukari road.

Whereas, in Kwara State, troops rescued three kidnap victims near Eruku Town, recovering a motorcycle.

Again, in Nasarawa State, troops intercepted a vehicle conveying illicit drugs, leading to the arrest of two suspects, including the identified consignee.

In Imo State, troops also arrested two cultists at Mgbidi, recovering a pistol, mobile phones and a motorcycle.

Furthermore, troops in Anambra State foiled IPOB/ESN activities at Orumba North LGA, where criminals detonated three IEDs before fleeing.

The source said the explosives and associated materials, including wires, batteries and cylinders, were safely disposed.

Similarly, troops in Delta and Bayelsa States recovered two locally-made double-barrel guns, 27 cartridges and arrested multiple drug dealers in collaboration with the NDLEA.

Also, in Rivers and Bayelsa States, over 1,200 litres of illegally refined AGO and crude oil were seized and handled in line with Operation DELTA SAFE directives.

“A total of 19 drug suspects were also arrested with cannabis, tramadol, pentazocine, diazepam, and Canadian loud,” they said.

Meanwhile, four suspected kidnappers were apprehended in Oshimili North LGA of Delta State.

In the same vein, troops in Kwara State foiled an attempted kidnapping on the outskirts of Eruku town in Ekiti LGA of the State, rescuing three victims and recovering a motorcycle.

“Overall, arms and logistics recovered across the operations include: one M70AB2 Rifle, four magazines, 150 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, two double-barrel guns, 27 cartridges, one pistol, motorcycles, improvised explosive devices, petrol, fertilizers, mobile phones and large quantities of illicit drugs,” the sources added.