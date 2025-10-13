The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a young man, his bride, and five others for allegedly conducting a marriage ceremony without parental consent or following Islamic procedures in the Nasarawa area of Kano metropolis.

The suspects included the groom, identified as Aminu, aged 23, and the bride, Sadiya, aged 22. Others arrested were Umar, 24, who acted as the groom’s representative; Abubakar, 23, who served as the bride’s guardian; Usaina, 21; and two other young women who were witnesses to the marriage.

According to reports, the marriage was contracted with a bride price of ₦10,000, without the approval of the couple’s parents.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Dr. Mujaheeddeen Aminuddeen, said the suspects were apprehended following complaints from concerned residents who reported the illegal union.

He explained that the action of the suspects violated Islamic teachings and the state’s marriage regulations, stressing that the Hisbah Board would not tolerate any act that undermines religious and legal procedures governing marriage in Kano State.

Dr. Aminudeen added that those arrested are currently in Hisbah custody for further investigation.