The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Auwalu Mahmuda, has charged troops deployed around Old Oyo National Park (OONP) to sustain their operational tempo and rid the area of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

Mahmuda gave the charge during a visit to the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Igbeti, in Olorunsogo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He said he had been following operational developments in the national park and its environs, particularly the efforts and achievements of troops deployed in the area.

The GOC urged the troops to dominate the area effectively by denying criminal elements freedom of action.

“Ensure you clear the OONP and its environs of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements,” he charged.

He added that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, was pleased with the troops’ resilience and urged them to redouble their efforts.

Mahmuda also appreciated other security agencies and vigilantes for their contributions to the operations, noting that their collaboration demonstrated effective synergy among security stakeholders.

“We cannot thank you enough for what you are doing,” he said.

The GOC was received on arrival by the Commander, 2 Division Garrison, Brigadier General Emmanuel Azenda, and the Commander of the newly established 8 Brigade, Oyo, Brigadier General Austin Obochi.

He was subsequently briefed by the Commanding Officer, 242 Reconnaissance Battalion, Colonel Godwin Akuve, and the Operations Officer, Major Osaigbovo Ero, at FOB Igbeti.